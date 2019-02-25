NFL Draft Expert Views These Two QBs As Possible Targets For Patriots

The New England Patriots’ search for their quarterback of the future continues this spring.
NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees two intriguing possibilities for the Patriots. Jeremiah identified Duke’s Daniel Jones as a first-round target and North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley as a later-round option in a conference call with the media, according to tweets from the Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy.
Jones, who’s 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,674 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions with Duke in 2018. The Sports Xchange ranks Jones as their No. 4 quarterback behind Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Missouri’s Drew Lock.
Finley, who’s 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, transferred from Boise State to NC State in 2016. He completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,928 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2018. Patriots 2016 third-round pick Jacoby Brissett preceded Finley as the Wolfpack starting QB. Finley is viewed by The Sports Xchange as a fifth-round pick.
Thumbnail photo via Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP