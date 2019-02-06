NFL Rumors: Chad O’Shea To Join Brian Flores In Miami As Dolphins’ Offensive Coordinator

Another New England Patriots assistant officially is headed to Miami.

Brian Flores, who left his post as Patriots linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator earlier this week to take over as Dolphins head coach, has hired New England wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea as his offensive coordinator, a league source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

Multiple reports last month indicated O’Shea was Flores’ top choice for the job.

O’Shea, 46, coached the Patriots’ wide receivers for the last 10 seasons, winning three Super Bowl rings with the team. Before that, he spent three years as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings and three more with the Kansas City Chiefs.

O’Shea never has served as an offensive coordinator at any level, but he does have some play-calling experience, having done so in New England’s final preseason game in recent years. He also was in charge of the Patriots’ red-zone offense.

Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio reportedly last week Patriots assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski also will be joining Flores in Miami as the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach.

Greg Schiano reportedly will replace Flores as Patriots defensive coordinator. It remains unclear who will replace O’Shea or Schuplinski.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images