NFL Rumors: Patriots Player Says They Can Make Jared Goff ‘Bleep His Pants’

Seldom do the New England Patriots give the opposition bulletin board material, but a bit of a doozie was reported SSunday morning.

The Pats will aim for their sixth Super Bowl win Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams. Although the Rams steamrolled through quite a few teams this season, their quarterback, Jared Goff, can be a heart attack at times, and hasn’t exactly set the world on fire this postseason.

Similarly, the Patriots defense at times has been a roller coaster. But on Sunday morning, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported that a Patriots player, whom he did not name, indicated that the defense is pretty confident they’ll be fine if the game is left in Goff’s hands.

“Publicly, Patriots players rave about Goff, say he can make all the throws,” Giardi said Sunday, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “Privately, however, they want to put this game on Goff. One player telling me, ‘If we show them some of the looks we’ve seen so far to some of these other quarterbacks, something he hasn’t seen before, we believe he’ll ‘bleep’ his pants.’ And all it takes is one or two of those moments according to this player. ‘With Tom on our side,’ (the player said), ‘that will be enough to get the job done'”

While it’s reasonable that hinging the result of the game on Goff’s performance would be a gamble for the Rams, not many folks thought Nick Foles would carve up the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

