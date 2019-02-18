NFL Rumors: Steelers ‘Keeping Close Eye’ On This Team For Antonio Brown Trade

Antonio Brown very well could be taking his talents to the Bay Area, but not to the team that’s generated the bulk of the buzz in rumors involving the star wide receiver.

The football world has tried to pinpoint which team would serve as Brown’s next stop ever since the seven-time Pro Bowl selection was benched for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2018 regular-season finale. The San Francisco 49ers almost immediately became a leading contender, with Brown even hinting as much on social media.

But according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, it’s the Oakland Raiders who soon could be major players if the Steelers end up actively shopping Brown this offseason. Breer explained why during Monday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1:

"One team that at least the Steelers are keeping an eye on if they're going to move on from [Antonio Brown]… The Oakland Raiders." — @AlbertBreer pic.twitter.com/BS8U9LsT9s — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 18, 2019

Breer makes a handful of valid points, most notably Oakland’s draft capital and need for a No. 1 receiver. But let’s not forget the Raiders’ pending move to Las Vegas, which would generate even more buzz with one of the NFL’s premier players involved. The Black and Silver aren’t exactly a team worth getting excited about at present, but that could change in an instant if the franchise managed to reel in Brown.

But the Raiders aren’t the only team that possesses the necessary assets to acquire AB. As such, we could be in store for a bidding war if Pittsburgh decides to move on from the polarizing WR.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images