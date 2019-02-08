NFL Rumors: Wes Welker To Be Hired As 49ers Receivers Coach After Texans Stint

Former New England Patriots star Wes Welker won’t be a member of the Houston Texans coaching staff next season.

According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, Welker will join the San Francisco 49ers’ coaching staff as the wide receivers coach for the 2019 season.

Welker spent the past two seasons with the Texans as an offense and special teams assistant and is apparently ready to take on a bigger role.

The 37-year-old was a prolific receiver during his days playing in the NFL but never won a Super Bowl as a player despite spending six seasons with the Patriots.

Welker finished his NFL career with 903 receptions, 9,924 yards with 50 touchdowns and 11 yards per reception. The speedy wide receiver spent most of his career with the Patriots but also played for the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and the then-St. LouisRams.

This will be Welker’s first gig as a wide receivers coach, a role in which he should excel given the numbers he put up during his NFL career.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images