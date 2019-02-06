Patriots’ Duron Harmon Honors Tom Brady With Awesome Parade Attire

Duron Harmon, like countless Patriots fans, rocked a Tom Brady jersey for New England’s Super Bowl LIII victory parade Tuesday in Boston.

But unlike those aforementioned fans, Harmon’s threads didn’t feature any Patriots decals.

Somehow, someway Harmon got his hands on a No. 12 Junipero Serra High School jersey, which Brady sported in the early 1990s. Unsurprisingly, the six-time Super Bowl champ got a real kick out of his teammate donning his high school uniform.

Check it out:

TFW you see @dharm32 wearing your high school jersey… pic.twitter.com/WgQo81FmOK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 6, 2019

The blast from the past wasn’t the only way Harmon stood out in the parade either. The veteran safety also made headlines for calling out Lane Johnson to let the Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman know that the Patriots are, indeed, having fun.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports