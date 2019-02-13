Patriots’ Josh Gordon Seeks Rob Gronkowski’s Approval In New Instagram

Josh Gordon’s spike game isn’t nearly as impressive as Rob Gronkowski’s, but it’s not for lack of effort.

Back in Week 5, Tom Brady hit Gordon for a 34-yard touchdown strike in the New England Patriots’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts. After scoring, Gordon cocked back and unloaded an impressive spike to celebrate his first touchdown with New England.

That brings us to Tuesday night, when the Patriots receiver Instagrammed a photo of the spike, seeking Gronkowski’s approval.

Take a look:

Gordon, of course, remains in rehab while he serves his latest suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Despite not being a part of the Patriots’ magical playoff run, Gordon will receive a Super Bowl LIII championship ring.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images