Patriots WR Josh Gordon Takes To Instagram To Share Bible Verse

Josh Gordon may not be playing with the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he sure hasn’t forgotten about his time in Foxboro, Mass this season.

The Pats wide receiver currently is serving an indefinite suspension for violating the conditions of his reinstatement to the NFL. Over the last week and a half or so, Gordon has ramped up his Instagram activity a little bit, sharing a couple photos from this past season.

In his latest post, which came Friday, Gordon posted a photo of him warming up before the Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins during the regular season. And for the caption, he posted the bible verse Matthew 11:28, which reads: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

(You can view the post here)

Gordon had said shortly before he was handed his suspension that he was stepping away to work on his mental health. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, citing sources, reported the Patriots have been funding Gordon’s treatment. During Roger Goodell’s state of the league address earlier in the week, the NFL commissioner did not close the door on Gordon being able to return to the NFL at some point.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images