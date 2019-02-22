Police: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged In Florida Prostitution Ring

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged in a South Florida prostitution ring, Jupiter, Fla., Police Chief Daniel Kerr announced Friday morning in a news conference.
Kerr said Kraft will be charged with two separate counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution.
Kraft’s name is listed here:
Police confirmed that is the same Robert Kraft who owns the Patriots. Police said there’s a warrant out for Kraft’s arrest.
Kraft was caught on tape receiving sex acts in a massage parlor, according to police. Kraft allegedly was driven to the parlor.
Hundreds have been arrested as part of a South Florida prostitution and sex trafficking ring.
Kraft is expected to receive a misdemeanor charge, according to NBC10 Boston legal expert Michael Coyne.
A spokesperson for Kraft released the following statement: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
