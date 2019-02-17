Secondary Scoring Help Key In Bruins’ Recent Surge Up NHL Standings

The Boston Bruins are getting much more production from their secondary units as of late.

With David Pastrnak out for at least two weeks with a thumb injury, the Bruins’ secondary scoring has been a key factor in their current 10-game point streak.

Over his past three games, Jake DeBrusk has scored three goals while adding three assists for six points. Despite not scoring in his past two games, Danton Heinen has five points over his last five games. David Krejci has also added seven points over his last five games.

With this 10-game point streak comes a surge in the standings. The Bruins finally have leapfrogged the Toronto Maple Leafs for second in the Atlantic Division and have managed to separate themselves from the Montreal Canadiens.

With a Calgary Flames regulation loss Monday and a Bruins regulation win against the San Jose Sharks, the Bruins would jump all the way up to second place in the NHL (in terms of record), sitting right behind none other than the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Although the B’s are on a 10-game point streak, their play at home has been much better than their play away from TD Garden. The Bruins are 13-10-5 on the road while 21-7-3 on home ice.

With a difficult schedule coming up, it would be in the Bruins’ best interests to pick up as many points as possible away from TD Garden.

