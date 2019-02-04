Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Has Simple Request For Randy Moss

Julian Edelman left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with two new accolades, but there’s still something he’s looking for.

Edelman was sensational in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Rams, hauling in 10 catches for 141 yards to earn Super Bowl LIII honors. Edelman received heaps of praise for his performance on football’s biggest stage, including some from a former Patriot great.

The veteran wideout caught up with ESPN’s “NFL Primetime” crew after the game to talk about the big win and MVP Award. And after Randy Moss told Edelman he was proud of him, No. 11 hit his ex-teammate with a very 2019 request.

“I appreciate it, Randy,” Edelman said. “And can I get a follow on Instagram?”

If you’re reading this, Randy, Edelman’s Instagram handle is @edelman11.

While Edelman likely will be keeping an eye out for Moss’, we have a feeling the three-time Super Bowl champ will gain a whole heap of new followers in wake of his latest clutch performance.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports