This Kyle Busch ‘Mario Kart’ Video Is Totally Awesome, But Weird As Hell

Are you ready for the weirdest thing you’ll see all day, NASCAR fans?

Kyle Busch, everybody’s favorite driver, recently shared a video of himself and three other humanoids — dressed as Mushroom Kingdom characters — competing in a “Mario Kart”-themed go-kart race. However, the results are far stranger than the premise.

The final product features wacky sound and visual effects plucked right from the “Mario Kart” franchise. Bananas, shells, mushrooms and item boxes all made the cut, and the results are as entertaining as they are baffling.

Brace yourselves:

All the countless hours of playing Mario Kart prepared me for this moment 🍄🍌⭐️🏁 pic.twitter.com/JJxLruw3a9 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 12, 2019

First of all, what’s up with identifying Yoshi as Luigi? Perhaps this is simply brain fart, but if the person responsible actually thinks Yoshi is Luigi, then we just don’t know anymore.

NASCAR fans who hate Busch likely will find reason to hate this video, too. But if you’re being objective, you have to admit it’s kind of awesome.

Busch and the rest of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Field will descend upon Daytona International Speedway on Sunday when the 2019 NASCAR Season kicks off with the Daytona 500.

