Tom Brady Makes Patrick Chung Generous Offer Ahead Of Safety’s Surgery

Tom Brady seems to always go the extra mile for his teammates.

Brady long has been touted for being a great presence in the New England Patriots’ locker room, and his leadership skills are on par with his quarterbacking talents.

So after a Patriots player went down in Super Bowl LIII, it came as no surprise that Brady stepped in and tried to lift him up.

Patrick Chung sustained a broken forearm early in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, forcing the veteran safety to watch the bulk of the second half from the sidelines. The Patriots’ defense managed to elevate its game in Chung’s absence, as it hung tough down the stretch to help New England win its sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

In addition to celebratory festivities, Chung will add surgery to his upcoming agenda to repair the broken forearm. But if Chung ends up in the market for an alternative option, Brady is willing to take one for the team.

“So proud of you PC!!!!,” Brady commented on Chung’s Instagram post Sunday. “Amazing!!! Get some rest I can (give) you my left arm I don’t need it much.”

Well, he’s not wrong.

While you can tip your cap to Brady’s generosity, we have a feeling the decorated QB will have both of his arms when the Patriots embark on their 2019 season

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports