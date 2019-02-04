Tom Brady Recruits Rob Gronkowski For Celebratory Super Bowl Instagram

Tom Brady is out in Atlanta living it up with his New England Patriots teammates after his sixth Super Bowl championship, and the rest of us are here, living vicariously through the quarterback’s Instagram feed.

Hours after the Pats topped the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 41-year-old recruited tight end Rob Gronkowski, like he did following the AFC Championship, for a post-Super Bowl celebratory post.

The post features Brady with a mischievous smile and Gronkowski dancing and shrugging his shoulders while Eminem’s “Without Me” plays over the video. The clip then cuts to Stephon Gilmore’s fourth-quarter interception and flashes the game’s final score. The post ends with a shot of the post-game podium with the messages “Still Here…” and “To Be Continued…”

(You can view the post here)

It seems like the celebration has just begun for Brady and Co., as the Patriots will be back in Boston for their victory parade on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images