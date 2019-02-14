Watch Isaiah Thomas Get Standing Ovation As He Enters First Game In Nearly 11 Months

It’s been a long wait for Isaiah Thomas, but at long last, he’s back.

The Nuggets point guard appeared in his first contest with Denver on Wednesday night, and it happened to also be his first game since March 22, 2018.

After gutting out a hip injury for much of the Boston Celtics’ 2017 postseason run, Thomas wasn’t the same. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers that summer, didn’t play for months, got back in action for 15 games then was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline. He played 17 games with the Lakers before getting shut down the rest of the season.

After a lengthy rehab, Thomas finally made his official return to the hardwood when the Nuggets hosted the Sacramento Kings (the team that drafted Thomas). The 30-year-old received a standing ovation in what was a pretty cool moment.

Isaiah Thomas checks in for the first time this season! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/jSrDhkvu0R — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2019

Awesome.

