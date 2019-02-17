Watch Massive Wreck Wipe Out 18 Cars During Final Stages Of Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 rarely is completed without some theatrics, and that trend continued during Sunday’s running of “The Great American Race.”

The race at Daytona International Speedway largely had been a clean one, with little wreckage transpiring as the fight to the finish started to get underway. But that all changed during the 10th-to-final lap, as Matt DiBenedetto spun out and prompted a massive wreck that claimed 18 (!) cars in the process.

Here’s a look at the carnage from multiple angles:

An incredible look at that massive wreck. pic.twitter.com/JAleUEIwrd — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2019

Thankfully, all drivers involved quickly emerged from their vehicles and it appears no serious injuries were suffered. Kyle Busch served as the race leader at the time of the wreck, followed by Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images