Why Zdeno Chara Chose Bruins Over Kings As Free Agent In 2006

Boston vs. Los Angeles is a pretty hot topic right now.

And at one point in his NHL career, Zdeno Chara had to decide whether he’d sign with the Boston Bruins or Los Angeles Kings.

Chara’s agent Matt Keator noted the big man is a “working class, blue-collar type guy,” according to the Boston Globe. “You always think of LA as flash and dash and Hollywood, but that’s not Z. He’s a Bostonian at heart.”

Keator added Chara ultimately signed with the Bruins because they were in a rebuild and he wanted to be one of the guys they built around. The defenseman has been a staple in the Bruins’ lineup since signing a contract with Boston in 2006.

To add to Keator’s comments, Chara said Boston was the right place for him and his family and there never has been any discussion of him leaving the Bruins.

The 41-year-old will turn 42 in March and is looking forward to potentially signing another contract with the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images