Watch Stephen Curry’s Insane Bounce Alley-Oop To Giannis Antetokounmpo

For what the NBA All-Star Game lacks in defense, it makes up for and then some with incredible showings of skill and athleticism.

Case in point: Sunday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

In the second quarter of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, two of the league’s best teamed up for a highlight-reel play that got everyone in the arena — players included — up on their feet. With Giannis Antetokounmpo surging toward the basket, Stephen Curry assisted to his team captain with an alley-oop. But instead of a conventional lob, the Golden State Warriors star opted for something much flashier.

Check it out:

We’ll let the Milwaukee Bucks’ official Twitter account sum up that gem:

How the world reacted after that #Giannis JAM 😂 pic.twitter.com/jPs2XyaOGb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 18, 2019

Given the Warriors’ preposterously loaded starting five, we’re not completely ruling out Curry pulling out the bounce alley-oop in an actual game.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports