What Kevin Garnett Thinks Celtics Must Do To Get Out Of Current Funk

Things have not been so hot for the Boston Celtics over the past week.

The C’s blew back-to-back leads in losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the latter of which resulted in the team getting booed off the floor at TD Garden and Marcus Morris eviscerating his teammates for their attitude and lack of toughness.

There has been a lot of turmoil surrounding the team since before the trade deadline, with rumors swirling around the team’s interest in acquiring Anthony Davis in the offseason and Kyrie Irving’s long-term commitment to the team.

While many Celtics fans have gone into a state of panic, former Celtic Kevin Garnett told Jay King of The Athletic that the ups and downs are put of the journey.

“I just look at it like it’s a long season, and a long season full of woes. And nothing’s perfect, Garnett said when asked how he views the Celtics’ current woes in a Q&A. “I think a lot of times I’m not sure what mindset this younger generation is in, but they have to know that to be able to create or go through a journey you’re going to have to go through some ups and downs. And it’s not always going to be the best of times. And through those times you really see who’s positive, you really see who’s for you, and you really see who is about the solution.

“And I always say, man, losing brings out the real side in everybody. When you’re winning, everybody’s all good. …. But they just have to band together and understand that the same way that they lose together, they have to come together to win. And you can control that as a team because you have to come in there and prepare as if you want to win and then go out there and make that translation from practice to the court. But I always say, man, the power is in the team.”

Garnett’s Celtics certainly appeared like a much more well-oiled machine than this year’s team, as the forward formed a great bond with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen on the floor and were supported by a tightly knit cast around them en route to a 66-16 record and an NBA Finals championship in 2008. But that season didn’t come without its fair share of struggles and sacrifice, as well.

“Listen, man, our key to fixing all our problems was just win,” Garnett said. ” … Like I say, man, to get out of a funk it’s going to take a team, it’s not going to be one or two guys. It’s going to have to be something collectively that they have to get together. It’s gotta be something that they’re willing to want, to understand that every team is going to go through a woe part of the season. That’s just part of it.”

So while it’s been a trying week for the Celtics, there still is plenty of time to turn the tide and band together as they barrel toward the playoffs.

