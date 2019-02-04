Who Helped Patriots Most In 13-3 Super Bowl LIII Win Over Rams?

ATLANTA — Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but the New England Patriots are once again Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots made history Sunday in their 13-3 Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams. They’re now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl championships with six.

The Patriots’ defense was dominant in the win over the Rams. Many doubted the Patriots’ defense early in the season after two road losses.

Here’s who helped the Patriots most in their third Super Bowl win in five years, clinching a second dynasty for quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick after their first from 2001 to 2004. Brady passed Bart Starr and Charles Haley for most NFL championships with the win.

WR JULIAN EDELMAN

As if you needed further proof Edelman ups his game in the postseason.

He caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 141 yards in a game in which quarterback Tom Brady didn’t quite look like himself. Brady only seemingly played well while targeting Edelman and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Edelman now ranks second all-time in postseason receptions and receiving yards. It’s funny to think people actually believed Edelman lost a step this season.

LB KYLE VAN NOY

Van Noy registered a sack, two quarterback hits and a pressure. He wasn’t targeted in the passing game.

LB DONT’A HIGHTOWER

Hightower recorded two sacks, a QB hit and a pressure. He suffered a finger injury early in the fourth quarter but returned to the field on the same drive.

CB JASON MCCOURTY

McCourty allowed just catches on five targets for 18 yards with a pass breakup.

McCourty’s pass breakup saved a touchdown. He made an impressive break on quarterback Jared Goff’s throw when wide receiver Brandin Cooks was wide open in the end zone.

P RYAN ALLEN

Allen placed three of his five punts inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 43 yards per punt.

RB SONY MICHEL

Michel scored the game’s first touchdown from 2 yards out. He finished with 17 carries for 94 yards with the score.

TE ROB GRONKOWSKI

Gronkowski caught six passes on seven targets for 87 yards, including two receptions for 47 yards on the Patriots’ go-ahead drive.

STEPHON GILMORE

Gilmore wasn’t perfect against wide receiver Brandin Cooks. But he intercepted a Goff pass with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter as the Rams were driving down the field.

He let up four catches on eight targets for 48 yards with a pass breakup.

