Why Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Still Are Pursuing Odell Beckham Jr.

Bill Belichick doesn’t have many holes in his skill set, but Colin Cowherd believes one of the head coach’s weaknesses could prompt the New England Patriots to strike a major move.

The Patriots reportedly were “aggressive” in their pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, which naturally has caused many to wonder whether New England once again will go after the New York Giants star in the coming months. Cowherd sure thinks so, and explained why during Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1.

"I think this is real. Belichick has a hole [drafting wide receivers]… I don't think the pursuit is over and I don't think grabbing a dynamic playmaker for Tom Brady in his final years is a crazy thought."@ColinCowherd on the Patriots reported pursuit of OBJ pic.twitter.com/YlwVYrsJ2L — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 19, 2019

There’s no denying the Patriots’ unimpressive track record with drafting wide receivers over the course of the Belichick era. Conversely, New England more than once has struck gold with acquisitions of veteran wideouts, most notably Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola. Beckham has established himself as one of the NFL’s top receivers in recent seasons, and his ability to both stretch the field and go across the middle would allow the 26-year-old to be easily integrated into the Patriots’ offense.

That said, the Giants haven’t provided any indication that they’re actively shopping Beckham at this time. But every player on every team has a price, and New York could be left with no other choice but to deal the three-time Pro-Bowl selection if it receives a lucrative offer. With New England’s draft capital in mind, you can’t totally rule out a Beckham blockbuster.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK