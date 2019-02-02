Why Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Will Oust Rams In Super Bowl LIII

It’s been a common theme for sports pundits to pick against the New England Patriots this season, but Colin Cowherd isn’t following his colleagues’ lead for the final contest of the campaign.

Unlike Max Kellerman and Ray Lewis, Cowherd believes the Patriots will claim victory in Super Bowl LIII. While the host of “The Herd” clearly has respect for the Los Angeles Rams, he believes New England’s offensive attack will be too suffocating for the NFC champions.

“I would put a little money, not a ton, on the Patriots winning the game, 34-28, in a game in which (Tom) Brady gets hit a few times,” Cowherd said Friday on FOX Sports 1. “The Rams are a worthy opponent, but I think that James White, Sony Michel eating the clock keeps it away from Sean McVay, (Jared) Goff, (Todd) Gurley, C.J. Anderson, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and that O-line. (Patriots) prevail, 34-28.”

While New England’s offensive line has been nothing short of stellar in the postseason, one has to imagine the unit won’t be able to completely fend off Aaron Donald and Co. for an entire game. But if they can win the battle in the trenches for the bulk of the contest, the Pats will have a great chance of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

