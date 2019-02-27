Why Skip Bayless Believes Celtics Are ‘Unfixable Mess’ Right Now

We already know Skip Bayless isn’t sold on the Celtics’ NBA Finals chances, but now the talking head doesn’t think the regular season holds much hope for Boston.

Expectations were understandably sky-high for the Celtics heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, especially with a healthy Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. But it certainly hasn’t been the season the team’s imagined. The Green is fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 37-24 record heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden.

There’s been plenty of questions surrounding Kyrie Irving’s impending free agency, and whether the team has the “will to fight.” Boston is 0-3 since coming off the All-Star break.

But Bayless isn’t focused on the what the rest of the season holds for the C’s. He’s worried about now, and explained on Wednesday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” why he thinks the team is an “unfixable mess.”

"Gordon Hayward now makes $32M a year to come off the bench for the Boston Celtics. That's troubling to that locker room. Kyrie is a problem — he is no leader. … I would not trust them going into a series against Philadelphia." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/9IAaSly22E — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 27, 2019

While it’s likely no one envisioned Gordon Hayward becoming a bench player, it’s tough to imagine he has 100 percent trust in his leg and ankle after his gruesome injury last year.

Even though Bayless’ mind seems to be made up about Boston and its playoff hopes, Kyrie Irving doesn’t envision any team beating the Celtics in seven games.

Regardless of whose side you’re on, the rest of the regular season certainly will be interesting.

