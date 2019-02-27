Celtics’ Brad Stevens Cracks Joke About F-Bomb Getting Picked Up On Hot Mic

There wasn’t much to enjoy in the Boston Celtics’ egg-laying at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, and one moment of frustration was caught on a hot mic.

After Jayson Tatum was called for a technical foul in the C’s 118-95 loss at Scotiabank Arena, Boston head coach Brad Stevens began giving the referee an earful. His remarks were picked up by the game broadcast, and he could be heard clear as day dropping the F-word in his tirade.

(You can watch the sequence here)

“That’s the first time I’ve ever said that,” Stevens joked Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand.” “Except every minute of the last two weeks.”

The second half of the joke, of course, is referencing the Celtics’ poor run of form that has seen them lose three straight and five of their last seven.

To be fair to Stevens though, we’re sure he isn’t the only one dropping F-bombs left and right while watching this Celtics team play.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images