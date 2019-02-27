Trail Blazers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics are looking to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night, and that won’t be an easy task with the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden.

The Blazers currently own the fourth seed in the Western Conference, trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder for third by just one game, and have won four straight contests. Boston, meanwhile, has lost five of their last seven and really need to get back on track.

Here’s how to watch Blazers vs. Celtics online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images