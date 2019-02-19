Young Yankees Fan Blasts Manny Machado, Withdraws Welcome For Red Sox Stars Too

One New York Yankees fan isn’t old enough to realize most sports rivalries aren’t what they used to be.

A youthful Yankees supporter erupted with opinion Tuesday in reaction to Manny Machado’s imminent move to the San Diego Padres as a free agent. The Yankees were one of Machado’s suitors this offseason, but he ultimately chose to sign a reported 10-year, $300 million contract with San Diego.

SportsNet New York asked Yankees fans at George M. Steinbrenner Field what they thought about Machado’s move, and this kid spared no thoughts on the subject.

this kid EXTREMELY did not want Manny Machado pic.twitter.com/6oFCVgIsz5 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 19, 2019

While the kid has a point, he either ignores, or never learned, the history of his favorite team signing or trading for players from division rivals.

Nevertheless, the minutes after blockbuster news breaks is for over-the-top reaction, not logic and/or sound reasoning. That is unless you’re Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who explained to reporters Tuesday why he’s happy for Machado.

Luckily for the Yankees fan, he has plenty of time for the cooler side of his head to prevail.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images