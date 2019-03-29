Alex Cora Downplays Impact of Chris Sale’s Spring Training Workload

The Boston Red Sox fell 12-4 to the Seattle Mariners in their season opener, with Chris Sale giving up seven runs in three innings of work.

Alex Cora said that Sale’s lighter spring training workload did not impact his poor performance.

“We have a plan. We believe in our plan,” Cora told reporters. “Today wasn’t a good one. Sometimes you make mistakes and they miss it, but they didn’t.”

Have no fear though, as the 2004, 2007, and 2018 Red Sox all began their regular seasons with a loss.

