Alex Cora Expecting Big Things From Healthy Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez enters 2019 with loads of high expectations surrounding him.

Out of the five starters in Boston’s feared stable of arms, Rodriguez perhaps is the most unproven. The 25-year-old has spent lengthy stints on the injured list in each of the past two seasons.

But the lefty reported to this year’s spring training in the best shape of his life, according to Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who has been clear that he has challenged Rodriguez to bring his game to another level this season.

To hear Cora’s full thoughts on Rodriguez, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images