Antonio Brown’s Agent Says Raiders Are ‘Great Fit’ For Wide Receiver

There’s no telling whether Antonio Brown’s reported new team will be a match for the disgruntled wide receiver, but his agent seems to believe the Oakland Raiders are “a great fit.”

Brown reportedly was traded to Oakland late Saturday night after a tumultuous last few months with the Steelers. Pittsburgh reportedly received draft picks for the 30-year-old.

While his divorce from Pittsburgh was anything but pretty — from calling out Ben Roethlisberger to saying he doesn’t even need football — Drew Rosenhaus is convinced his client just needed a fresh start.

“This is just a great fit for Antonio,” Rosenhaus said on SportsCenter Sunday, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “He wanted a fresh start and certainly got an opportunity to go to a renowned franchise, one of the marquee franchises in the NFL, a historical team. I’m sure Al Davis would be very proud of this transaction.”

Brown certainly will provide a boost to the Raiders who finished the 2018 season with a 4-12 record. Hopefully his tenure with Oakland will be drama free, but only time will tell how he truly fits in with his new team.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images