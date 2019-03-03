Aron Baynes Injury: Celtics Center (Foot) To Make Return Vs. Rockets

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics frontcourt will get a much-needed and long-awaited boost Sunday evening.

Center Aron Baynes has been out since early February with a left foot contusion. But he’ll make his return Sunday against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden, albeit in a limited role.

Roughly two hours before tip-off, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said the team would make a decision on Baynes based upon how he responded to a pregame workout. Stevens speculated Baynes would be on a strict minutes limit (roughly 12-15 minutes) if he was deemed available.

The 32-year-old Aussie is averaging 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 34 games this season. He also provides physical, imposing defense off the bench, something Boston’s frontcourt has sorely lacked for the past month.

The Celtics went 5-6 with with Baynes out of the lineup.

