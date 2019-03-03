Steelers’ Antonio Brown Admits He ‘Doesn’t Even Have To Play Football’

Antonio Brown’s marriage with the Pittsburgh Steelers soon will be over after he and the team mutually agreed to part ways.

The star wide receiver has been vocal about his displeasure in Pittsburgh, including absolutely shredding quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in a NSFW rant. It was a tumultuous end to the season for the Black and Yellow and Brown and the 30-year-old likely will have plenty of suitors looking to trade for him.

But in an interview with ESPN, Brown revealed football is something he wants, not needs.

“I don’t even have to play football if I don’t want. I don’t even need the game. I don’t need to prove nothing to anyone,” Brown said “If they wanna play, they going to play by my rules. If not, I don’t need to play. Obviously, I want the game, but I don’t need the game. It’s a difference.”

If Brown were to hang it up now, he certainly would have made his mark. The wideout has 837 career receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. But he also could provide an offensive boost to any NFL team with his explosiveness.

While it’s good he still wants to play, teams may be cautious when trying to trade for Brown after these comments.

