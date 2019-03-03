Kyrie Irving Rips Cameramen While Arriving To Celtics-Rockets Game

BOSTON — For a guy who wants to be the leader of an NBA franchise, Kyrie Irving has an especially hard time handling all the extra baggage that comes with being a superstar.

While arriving at TD Garden for Sunday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, Irving was greeted by cameramen following his every step. It’s something NBA superstars deal with on a nightly basis, and something even the league’s most insufferable stars (LeBron James) have embraced.

But Irving wasn’t having it on this particular day. A hot mic captured the Celtics point guard saying, “I’m not gonna miss this s–t when I’m done playing.”

(You can click here to watch video of Irving’s arrival.)

Sure, you could write this off as Irving simply having a bad day. Plus, let’s not kid ourselves: It would be annoying to have cameras following you at every moment.

But between this, blowing up on the media and calling James for fatherly advice, Irving seems ill-equipped to live the life of an NBA superstar — a lifestyle he so desperately coveted just a couple years ago.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images