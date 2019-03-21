Belmont-Maryland Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Belmont is just the second team in Ohio Valley Conference history to receive an at-large bid to March Madness.

The Bruins (26-5) lost to No. 12 seed Murray State in the OVC championship 77-65, but were given a second life in play-in game. Belmont enters Thursday’s contest with momentum after defeating Temple on Tuesday in the First Four.

Maryland also received an at-large big to the tournament after falling to Nebraska 69-61 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on March 14.

Here’s how to watch Belmont-Maryland:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TruTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TruTV

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images