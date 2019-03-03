NESN Sports Today

Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask Pleased To Take Two Points Vs. Devils

Well, they can’t all be pretty.

Brad Marchand said it himself following the Boston Bruins’ 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The Devils have had a nightmare of a season and are in last place of the Metropolitan Division. On the backend of a back-to-back, New Jersey should have been easy pickings for the scorching-hot Bruins, but the Devils nonetheless showed grit in holding Boston to one goal.

But in the regular season, points are at a premium, and Marchand and Tuukka Rask were more than okay with picking up two points Saturday.

