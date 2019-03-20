Brad Marchand Was All Over The Place In Hilarious Late-Night Twitter Tirade

We don’t know what got into Brad Marchand on Tuesday night, but it sure was entertaining.
Following the Boston Bruins’ dominant victory over the New York Islanders, Marchand took to Twitter and tweeted up a storm. His trolling of teammate David Pastrnak got all the headlines, but the totality of his late-night Twitter tirade was truly impressive.
Take a look:
There might not be a better Twitter follow on the Bruins, or in all the NHL, for that matter.
Speaking of the NHL, Marchand’s peers recently voted him the best and worst trash talker in the league. His reaction was as snarky as you would expect.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
