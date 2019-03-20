Brad Marchand Was All Over The Place In Hilarious Late-Night Twitter Tirade

We don’t know what got into Brad Marchand on Tuesday night, but it sure was entertaining.

Following the Boston Bruins’ dominant victory over the New York Islanders, Marchand took to Twitter and tweeted up a storm. His trolling of teammate David Pastrnak got all the headlines, but the totality of his late-night Twitter tirade was truly impressive.

Take a look:

Well our goodluck charm is coming in hot!! https://t.co/CqbvbZ8Mvq — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 20, 2019

Is it time to shave the Laine beard yet? 🤢 @pastrnak96 https://t.co/sOCiXr0Nga — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 20, 2019

Trees are nice.. hes just a big mean man https://t.co/HzsYvhfQku — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 20, 2019

All your fault… nailed it that time https://t.co/1wA1UCrsbo — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 20, 2019

we need a bout between @ChrisEvans and Chara … @CaptainAmerica or Thanos… who you got??? https://t.co/djDZN21wuK — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 20, 2019

Ill destroy his ankles https://t.co/aAwtFyUOzV — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 20, 2019

why u trying to change the game @TSNHockey..but ill see that i got big mans back all day… well back of his knees but im behind him https://t.co/PvhQmHKRni — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 20, 2019

You da man Bill the thrill https://t.co/g8CJDPyTix — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 20, 2019

Yah but have you ever had a warm chocolate chip cookie AND chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream together 🤤 https://t.co/R56jzmM4sc — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 20, 2019

There might not be a better Twitter follow on the Bruins, or in all the NHL, for that matter.

Speaking of the NHL, Marchand’s peers recently voted him the best and worst trash talker in the league. His reaction was as snarky as you would expect.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images