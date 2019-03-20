Here’s Gordon Hayward’s Potential Timetable For Return From Concussion

Brad Stevens is optimistic about Gordon Hayward’s health.

The Boston Celtics head coach offered an update on the the 28-year-old forward’s recovery from a suspected concussion Wednesday, telling NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg he’s progressing toward a potential return this weekend. Hayward will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday night as he undergoes testing under the NBA’s concussion protocol. Stevens hopes to include him in the lineup Saturday when the Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets.

“He did a pretty lengthy workout on the treadmill (Tuesday), so that was a good sign,” Stevens said, per NBC Sports Boston. “The way it works, then you go 24 hours and get reassessed. Every indication is that he felt OK today.

“But he will go to the doctor in Boston today. If he’s cleared to go, he’ll go through the next steps and keep on going. We’ll see. Our hope is that he joins us in Charlotte.”

Hayward suffered a strained neck Saturday when he collided with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in the first quarter of the Celtics’ win. He’s averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 2018-19 but had been playing some of his best basketball of the season prior to his latest injury.

Thumbnail photo via John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports