Brad Stevens, Kyrie Irving Believe Doc Rivers Deserves Coach Of The Year Nod

The Los Angeles Clippers (twice) have beaten the Boston Celtics this season, and Brad Stevens and Kyrie Irving know who to tip their cap to.

Los Angeles, led by Doc Rivers, helped his team erase a 28-point deficit in February before his squad dismantled Boston 140-115 last Monday. But it’s not just those two specific wins that has Irving and Rivers’ successor believing he should be a candidate for Coach of the Year.

“There’s so many great candidates. It feels like every night you’re playing against a new one. We’ve got Sacramento next. You just go on down the list. But nobody’s done a better job than Doc,” Stevens said, via the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. “He’s done an amazing job. He’s an amazing coach, and he looks like he’s having a blast with this team. That’s the other thing. It’s hard to find that group that plays that well together and plays with that kind of intensity, so I’m sure he’s having a blast with it, and he’s doing a great, great job, as is his staff.”

Irving echoed the comments from his head coach, adding Rivers gives his players confidence.

“It’s so easy to play for a guy that’s been a player in this league,” Irving said. “He’s won a championship and he’s done unbelievable things in this league for his players while giving them confidence to go out there and be who they are.”

The Clippers are fighting for a playoff berth in the Western Conference while Boston looks to win four of its last five games Thursday when it welcomes the Sacramento Kings to TD Garden.

