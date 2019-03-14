Patrice Bergeron Explains Why David Backes Is Big Difference-Maker For Bruins

David Backes has become a somewhat maligned player on the Boston Bruins — and some of it is beyond his control.

The veteran forward hasn’t necessarily been an offensive juggernaut since joining the Bruins, so that coupled with the hefty cap hit he carries has led to some criticism.

But Patrice Bergeron is here to explain why that criticism is a bit unfounded.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” on Wednesday, the Bruins alternate captain came to the defense of his teammate, illustrating the many ways he believes Backes is an important contributor to Boston’s success.

“I think he’s one of those guys that does so much for our team,” Bergeron said. “We talked about leaders and vocal leaders, he’s definitely one of those guys that’s always going to share his experiences, always going to have the right words. The impact that he has off the ice is something that often goes unnoticed, obviously, because not everybody knows about it. For us as teammates we definitely appreciate it.

“And on the ice he’s doing his part, he’s doing his job,” Bergeron said. “He’s doing a lot of details that people don’t see. He doesn’t rack up points on the scoresheet and people are going to point fingers at him for it, but if you look at everything that he does on the ice, and like you said, sticking up for his teammates and doing details and doing the right things and going hard and playing the body, it makes a big difference and it’s a big impact for us.”

This season, Backes is slashing 5-11-16 in 58 games for the B’s. His best offensive season since joining Boston was his first campaign in 2016-17, when he put together a 17-21-38 line.

