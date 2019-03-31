Bruins Had Interesting Visitor In Locker Room After Loss To Panthers

The Boston Bruins welcomed an NFL player to their locker room Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t play for the New England Patriots.

Following the B’s 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was in the locker room after the game wearing a Bruins hat and hoodie.

According to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson, numerous Bruins shook hands and chatted with the signal-caller, among them Zdeno Chara, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy.

The Bruins have had plenty of notable visitors this season, among them Joe Kelly with the 2018 World Series trophy, some of the Patriots after they won Super Bowl LIII, as well as Conor McGregor.

