Bruins Wrap: Boston Seizes Control Of Series Vs. Leafs With Game 4 Win

The Bruins pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink of elimination with a 3-1 win in Game 4 on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Boston now holds a 3-1 lead in the opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins broke the goalie rotation that lasted 28 straight games as Jeremy Swayman started in Boston’s net in back-to-back games.

Swayman was brilliant in net for Boston, stopping 24 Maple Leafs shots, including two, while the Bruins were shorthanded.

Boston’s penalty killers came up big again in the pivotal Game 4. The Bruins went 3-for-3 shorthanded, keeping the Leafs from capitalizing on their opportunities.

Across the ice, Ilya Samsonov made his fourth consecutive start in net for the Leafs and gave up three goals on 17 Bruins shots before Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe pulled him in favor of Joseph Woll to begin the final frame of the night. Woll held the Bruins off the scoresheet by stopping all five shots he faced, including three while Boston had the man advantage.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for his third multipoint postseason performance. His third goal of the series came on the power play. The Bruins captain has eight points in four games.

— David Pastrnak scored his second playoff goal with 41.6 seconds left in the second period to give Boston the 3-0 lead.

— Swayman’s third start of the series surely didn’t disappoint with a standout performance in net for the Bruins.

UP NEXT

The Bruins look to close out the series and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a win over the Leafs in Game 5 on Tuesday. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.