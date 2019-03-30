Bruins Injuries: Defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Kevan Miller Nearing Returns

There have been almost no games this season in which the Boston Bruins have had every player available, but they appear to finally be on the mend.

Defensemen Kevan Miller (upper body) and Matt Grzelcyk (arm), who typically skate on a defensive pairing together, likely will return at some point this weekend, either against the Florida Panthers on Saturday or Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

#NHLBruins updates per Bruce Cassidy: Grzelcyk and Miller will both be game time decisions against Florida. Grzelcyk looks “likely” for tomorrow, Miller more likely to return Sunday. Tuukka will start tomorrow against Florida, Halak on Sunday in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/elttSc69Dq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 29, 2019

Miller, who has played in just 36 games this season due to injuries, has been sidelined for the last 15 games. Grzelyck has been out of action for Boston’s last eight contests.

Based on the pairings during Friday’s practice, Grzelcyk will skate with Connor Clifton on the third duo if Miller is unable to go. That would make Steven Kampfer the odd man out on the blue line, and it seems all but certain Clifton will join Kampfer as a scratch once Miller slots back into the lineup.

Once the two defensemen return, it’ll leave just John Moore and Sean Kuraly on the shelf (provided the B’s don’t suffer any more injuries in the meantime). Marcus Johansson and Torey Krug returned to action in Wednesday’s dusting of the New York Rangers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images