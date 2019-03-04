Bruins Injuries: Good News On David Pastrnak, Bad News On Kevan Miller

The Boston Bruins have earned a point in 16 straight games, and they’ve done so despite injuries to a few key players.

David Pastrnak has been out since early February after undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury, but is making progress toward a return to the ice. Defenseman Kevan Miller, on the other hand, is looking at a potentially lengthy absence after suffering a lower-body injury while blocking a shot against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 23.

And then there’s forward Sean Kuraly, who missed Saturday’s game against the New Jersey Devils after suffering a concussion the previous game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy offered updates on all three players.

Updates per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: Sean Kuraly is aiming for a Thursday return barring any setbacks. Kevan Miller got bad news on his MRI and is now considered week-to-week. David Pastrnak is on schedule in his recovery. Jaroslav Halak starts tomorrow. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 4, 2019

While it’s good news that Pastrnak is inching closer to a return, Cassidy’s update still should be taken with a grain of salt. The team’s leading goal-scorer is scheduled to be in a cast for at least another week, and there’s reason to worry whether he’ll be able to find his game before the playoffs start in the second week of April.

The Bruins return to the ice Tuesday night when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images