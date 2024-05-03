The Bruins missed another chance to close out the Maple Leafs in the first round and must play a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Saturday.

Boston lost to Toronto, 2-1, at Scotiabank Arena, which marked its second-straight loss. The result echoed the blown 3-1 series lead last season against the Florida Panthers, but the players and head coach Jim Montgomery know they have to turn the page and rebound at TD Garden.

On the Friday edition of NESN’s “Boston Has Entered The Chat,” Travis Thomas and George Balejki discussed what the B’s need to do to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself with another 3-1 series lead blown in consecutive seasons.

Thomas agreed with Montgomery when the head coach told reporters after Thursday’s loss that David Pastrnak is among the star players who need to step up. He’s not the only one who was mentioned in the debate.

“It should be the guy that wears the ‘C’ on his sweater. The kid that wears the ‘A’ on his sweater, Charlie McAvoy,” Balejki told Thomas.

Thomas and Balejki agreed the Maple Leafs deserve credit for their ability to stymie the Bruins on the forecheck, and they also agreed legacies will be on the line Saturday night where a total team effort will be needed to advance beyond the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

You can check out the Friday edition of “Boston Has Entered The Chat” in the YouTube video embedded above.