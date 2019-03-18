Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Jokes About Hypothetical Bout Vs. Conor McGregor

In case you missed it, UFC legend Conor McGregor sent TD Garden into a frenzy Saturday night, and gave the Boston Bruins a proper pep talk before the team’s overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After riling up the B’s in the locker room, McGregor came out for the ceremonial puck drop, telling Bruins’ captain Zdeno Chara to put opposing captain Boone Jenner “through the net.”

Appearing on NESN during the first intermission, McGregor talked about taking in his first hockey game, and also the sheer size of Chara.

So, that poses the question … what would a Chara vs. McGregor matchup in the Octagon look like?

The 6-foot-9 veteran blueliner entertained the hypothetical.

“Hah. He would obviously have the upper hand,” Chara said via The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. “That’s his profession. His grappling, and overall, his game is the best in the world. That’s why he’s the champ.

It’s not completely out of left field either, Chara has background in Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling from youth days in Czechoslovakia. His father wrestled professionally and coached the Slovak team.

“It would be just an honor to wrestle and grapple a little bit in the Octagon,” Chara said. “That would be fun. That’s something I grew up with, watching my dad and doing a lot of that as a part of my conditioning, and working out in the summer. That’s something I would enjoy.”

Reality probably sides heavily with McGregor here, given that he is one of the most successful mixed martial arts fighters of all-time.

Put the pair on skates though, and we’re taking Chara.

