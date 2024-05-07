The Bruins on Monday showed no sign of fatigue, and the Panthers especially felt that mindset from Jeremy Swayman.

Boston shut down Florida at Amerant Bank Arena to take Game 1 in the second-round series. It was a breakout game for Mason Lohrei and Brandon Carlo, who played in the matchup on the same day his first son was born. But Swayman continued his dominant run from the first round.

Swayman stopped 38 shots and remained the playoff leader with a .955 save percentage. The 25-year-old is playing with all the confidence in the world, and it’s something even the Panthers will have to deal with.

“He’s obviously extremely confident right now,” Kyle Okposo told reporters of Swayman, per The Athletic’s Michael Russo. “He just played six really solid games, seven if you include (Monday). He’s definitely feeling it. We have to do a better job. I know we had some volume (Monday). But I didn’t think that a lot of our looks were extremely dangerous.”

Story continues below advertisement

Florida arguably was unlucky on multiple chances, and it’s a credit to Swayman for making incredible stops to hold the Panthers to one goal on the night.

The Bruins’ goalie and defensive strategy will need to be ready for a more aggressive game plan from Florida with a chance to go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series Wednesday night.