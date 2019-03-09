Bryce Harper Picked Perfect Walk-Up Song For Debut With Phillies

Bryce Harper made his first in-game appearance with the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, and definitely won some bonus points with the Philly faithful.

Harper was the designated hitter for the Phillies’ spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays, and was welcomed to a massive ovation.

But perhaps more notable about Harper’s first AB was his walk-up tune — the theme song from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

.@bryceharper3 walking up to the Fresh Prince theme song > pic.twitter.com/g8caE0T9H1 — MLB (@MLB) March 9, 2019

Sure, Harper was born and raised in Las Vegas, and technically speaking, the hit sitcom was about Will Smith’s character leaving Philadelphia, but we like the effort and creativity.

It was an anti-climatic debut for Harper, who walked twice before getting the rest of the afternoon off, but Phillies fans nonetheless have plenty to be excited about with the slugger signed for the next 13 years, that is, unless someone starts making trouble in their neighborhood.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images