Duke Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch NCAA Basketball Game Online

The last time Duke and North Carolina met, the Blue Devils lost their biggest star.

They’ll remain without Zion Williamson on Saturday night when the Dean Dome plays host to the thrilling ACC tilt between the No. 3 Tar Heels and No. 4 Blue Devils.

In addition to it being a clash between some of college basketball’s biggest rivals, both sides are a pair of heavyweights with some pretty lofty goals come the NCAA Tournament. UNC is the hotter squad of the two winning its last six games, including a 88-72 victory over Duke last month.

Here’s how to watch Duke vs. UNC online:

When: Saturday, March 9 at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images