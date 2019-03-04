Bryce Harper’s Phillies Jersey Sets All-Sports Sales Records On First Day

Bryce Harper isn’t exactly printing money for the Philadelphia Phillies but he might be coming close.

Jerseys bearing the Philadelphia Phillies right fielder’s name and numbers set sales records, MLB apparel distributor Fanatics announced Sunday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Katie McInerney. Harper jerseys went on sale Saturday once the Phillies announced his signing, and fans bought more of them in the first 24 hours of availability than any other athlete’s in history.

Phillies fans aren’t just crazy for Harper’s jersey. Team-merchandise sales in early March are up 5,000 percent over last year’s level, and fans purchased a record 100K-plus tickets on the first day after reports of Harper’s signing emerged in the media.

Harper joined the Phillies on a record-setting contract worth $330 million over 13 years Thursday, ending Philadelphia’s months’-long pursuit of the superstar.

Now all they have to do to match their fans’ bullishness is deliver their first winning season since 2011.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images