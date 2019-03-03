Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Brief, Disinterested (Again) After Loss To Rockets

BOSTON — Remember when Kyrie Irving said too much after games?

Well, those days apparently are over — for now, at least.

After last week’s loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Boston Celtics guard was noticeably brief (and maybe a tad grumpy) with his answers. Again, given Irving’s track record of talking a ton, it was easy to write off his postgame silence as a one-off.

But after Sunday’s largely embarrassing loss to the Houston Rockets, Irving once again short with his answers.

Take a look:

If you were being optimistic, you’d probably say this is Irving simply refusing to give the media additional headline material. If you were being pessimistic, you’d probably say the All-Star guard is fed up with the current season, and perhaps is counting down the days until free agency.

And, well, if you were being realistic, you’d probably say it’s a bit of both.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images