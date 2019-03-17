Red Sox’s Chris Sale Discusses Progress After First Spring Training Start

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale made his first start of spring training Saturday, and he was pretty happy with the results.

Sale notably has suffered from some shoulder issues in the past, with his most recent flareup coming last season. Although he came back and pitched throughout the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series playoff run, the Sox have taken things slow with their ace to make sure his shoulder is in tiptop shape.

The seven-time All-Star saw his first Grapefruit League action in Ft. Myers, Fla., when Boston took on the Atlanta Braves — and the lefty looked dominant as ever. Sale threw four innings, only allowing two base hits while striking out seven.

